Tesla's Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Leaves Amidst Layoffs

Longtime Tesla engineering executive Drew Baglino left the automaker on Monday, Bloomberg first reported. The shakeup came as Tesla grapples with declining sales and a dropping stock price. Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday sent an email to staff saying that the company planned to lay off more than 10% of global staff, Electrek first reported.

levin@insideevs.com. 'I made the difficult decision to move on from Tesla after 18 years yesterday. I am so thankful to have worked with and learned from the countless incredibly talented people at Tesla over the years,' he said. Musk thanked him for his service in a reply. Rohan Patel, Tesla's Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development, also announced his exit on Monday. Bloomberg first reported the news.

