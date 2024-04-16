Tesla's Global Job Cuts Affecting China, Its Biggest Market

)'s global job cuts are hitting China , the automaker's biggest market after the United States, affecting staff in teams including sales, two sources briefed on the matter said.

The two sources said some staff in Tesla's China sales team were being notified, with one saying more than 10% were losing their jobs. The second source said other teams were also impacted. The Shanghai and Beijing local governments did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Tesla's largest plant globally is based in Shanghai, while its China head office is in Beijing.

Tesla reported this month that its global vehicle deliveries in the first quarter fell for the first time in nearly four years.

