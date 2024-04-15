Tesla's driver assistance software causes damage to owner's rim

, as the result of the EV maker's driver assistance software getting a little too close for comfort with the side of the road.

"Why won't Tesla replace my rim if your FSD system is the one that caused it to run into the curb?" one owner asked. "I was driving in the right lane, and there was a point ahead in the road where the right lane widens," another Reddit user wrote after ramming into a curb at 40 mph. "For some reason FSD decided to adjusted the path to stay in the middle of the lane too early and hit the curb on the right side." Others pointed out that "this is posted pretty much daily here."

Avoiding curbs is a pretty basic task, after all, that human drivers in training hopefully learn on the first day behind the wheel.

