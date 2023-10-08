Tesla's China-made EV sales volume fall 10.9% y/y in Sept

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Tesla sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo) sold 74,073 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in September, a 10.9% decrease from a year earlier, showed data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on Sunday.
{username} Just Now Share Follow this postUnfollow this post Save Saved. See Saved Items . This comment has already been saved in your Saved Items Author's response{commentContent} Reply 00 Report {username} Just NowAuthor's response Share Follow this postUnfollow this post Save Saved. See Saved Items .
ECNU Seeking Global Talents - Shanghai, China job with East China Normal University | 12807315Founded in 1951, and based in Shanghai, East China Normal University (ECNU) is one of the top research universities in China. Directly under the Ministry of Education and sponsored by the national key university programs—“Project 211” and “Project 985”— our university is renowned for its teacher education and high-level research programs in both basic and applied sciences. In 2017, ECNU was selected into Class A of the “Double First-Class Program” (First Class University and First-Class Academic