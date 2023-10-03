Tesla Relaunches Rear-Wheel-Drive Model Y in the U.S. at Cheaper Price

Tesla quietly has relaunched a rear-wheel-drive version of its popular Model Y car in the U.S., and at a lower price.The new version of the electric-vehicle maker’s best-selling car starts at $43,990, according to the company’s website. It replaces the all-wheel-drive Model Y, which cost $3,750 more and was discontinued last month. The rear-wheel-drive version previously was discontinued in the U.S. in 2021 but has remained available in Europe and China.
Tesla (ticker: TSLA) also updated its Model Y in China earlier this week, Reuters reported. The update includes a new wheel design but the starting price remained unchanged at around $36,000. The Model Y’s reappearance in the U.S. came just hours after Tesla’s third-quarter deliveries released Monday disappointed. The company delivered 435,059 cars, lower than the 455,000 consensus expected by analysts. A few weeks ago, estimates were as high as 473,000 vehicles.
Tesla stock tumbled in premarket trading Monday before closing the trading session up 0.5%. The stock pointed 0.5% lower ahead of the open Tuesday.