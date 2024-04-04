Tesla Raises Salaries for AI Engineers to Fend Off OpenAI Poaching

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company is giving its AI engineers a raise to prevent them from being poached by OpenAI. Musk confirmed that Tesla machine-learning scientist Ethan Knight left for Musk's AI startup, xAI, after being aggressively recruited by OpenAI.

Musk stated that the talent war for AI is intense and that Tesla is increasing compensation for its AI engineering team.

Tesla Elon Musk AI Engineers Openai Poaching Compensation Talent War

