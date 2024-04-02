Tesla Q1 2024 Deliveries Fall Short of Projections

Tesla delivered 433,371 vehicles in Q1 2024, falling short of projections and experiencing a YoY sales drop. The company cited factory closures and shipping disruptions as contributing factors.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



engadget / 🏆 276. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesla Q1 2024 Deliveries Fall 8.5% from Previous YearTesla's Q1 2024 vehicle production and deliveries report shows an 8.5% drop in deliveries compared to the previous year and a 20% drop compared to the previous quarter. Total deliveries for Q1 2024 were 386,810, while total production was 433,371. Tesla's shares dropped by 6.5%.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Tesla's Q1 2024 Deliveries Fall Short of Analysts' ExpectationsTesla's first-quarter vehicle deliveries for 2024 fell 8.5% from the year-ago quarter, with a total of 386,810 deliveries. Analysts were expecting around 457,000 deliveries for the same period. Tesla produced 412,376 Model 3/Y cars and delivered 369,783, while producing 20,995 of its other models and delivering 17,027.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Tesla's Q1 2024 Deliveries Fall Short of Analyst ExpectationsTesla's first-quarter vehicle deliveries for 2024 fell 8.5% from the previous year, with analysts expecting higher numbers.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

2024 Lucid Air Sapphire at Lightning Lap 20242024 Lucid Air Sapphire at Lightning Lap 2024

Source: CARandDRIVER - 🏆 576. / 51 Read more »

March Madness 2024: how to watch the 2024 NCAA First Four live streamEight teams head to Dayton to play in the 2024 NCAA First Four. Get live stream information for all four games.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

New iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) lines to be released March 26th says reportAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »