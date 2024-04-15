Tesla Plans Layoffs as Sales Decline

DETROIT — After reporting dismal first-quarter sales, Tesla is planning to lay off about a tenth of its workforce as itCEO Elon Musk detailed the plans in a memo sent to employees. The layoffs could affect about 14,000 of the 140,473 workers employed by the Austin, Texas, company at the end of last year.

Shares of Tesla fell 3% at the opening bell Monday after the news broke. They have lost about one-third of their value so far this year. Earlier this year, Tesla recalled nearly all of the vehicles it has sold in the U.S. because some warning lights on the instrument panel are too small.

Tesla Layoffs Sales Decline Workforce Cost Reductions

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FCN2go / 🏆 523. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesla plans to lay off more than 10% of workforce as sales slump'It must be done,' Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a memo about the layoffs sent to employees on Sunday.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Tesla plans to shed more than 10% of workforce amid sharp decline in salesElon Musk told employees the company needs to reduce costs and increase productivity, according to a copy of an email obtained by CNBC.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Tesla's Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Leaves Amidst LayoffsLongtime Tesla engineering executive Drew Baglino has left the company as Tesla plans to lay off more than 10% of its global staff. Baglino, who joined Tesla in 2006, was responsible for the development of Tesla's motors, batteries, and energy storage products.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Tesla execs Drew Baglino and Rohan Patel depart as company announces steep layoffsTesla executives Drew Baglino and Rohan Patel are leaving the electric vehicle maker amid steep layoffs, they announced on Monday.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Elon’s Pink Slips: Tesla Announces Layoffs of Over 10% of Global Workforce amid Growth SlowdownSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Tesla May Be Headed For Massive Layoffs As Woes Mount: ReportsAccording to a new report, Tesla may see big cuts to its workforce as early as this week.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »