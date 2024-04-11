Tesla Owners Face Long Wait Times to Charge Vehicles After Solar Eclipse

Tesla owners reportedly faced long wait times to charge their vehicles after the total solar eclipse on Monday. The high demand for charging stations added to the frustration of EV owners who had to wait for their cars to charge enough to reach home. Monica Livesey, a Tesla owner from Massachusetts, had to rush back home as her car's battery was running low. However, all the charging stations at Jay Peak were occupied.

Livesey and other Tesla owners had to search for charging stations in rural areas and faced long lines when they found one in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Livesey's family ended up waiting for more than four hours to charge their Tesla

