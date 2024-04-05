Tesla Offers Discounts to Clear Excess Model Y Inventory

The global EV sales decline saw Tesla make more cars than it could deliver in the first quarter of 2024, thus amassing its biggest-ever stockpile of vehicles. This marked the first time Tesla ’s deliveries went down since 2020, and now the manufacturer is scrambling to cut prices to get rid of its excess Model Y inventory. Some more expensive model variants are getting discounts of up to $7,500 to incentivize buyers to not configure a brand new car and go for one from inventory instead.

Bloomberg notes that a brand new Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive from inventory can be had for up to $4,600 less compared to ordering one to be manufactured. The discount increases to over $5,000 or more for the Model Y Long Range and Performance

Tesla Model Y Inventory Discounts EV Sales Global Market

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



InsideEVs / 🏆 579. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesla Offers Deep Discounts on Model Y to Boost SalesTesla is offering notable discounts on the popular Model Y crossover to boost sales after a rocky first quarter. The cuts make it temptingly affordable after federal tax credits.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

Rivian R2 vs Tesla Model Y: Can the R2 challenge the Model Y’s dominance?The Tesla Model Y is currently the bestselling car -- but can the upcoming Rivian R2 challenge its dominance? We put the two head-to-head to find out.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

National Burrito Day discounts: Buy one, get one free deals and discountsA Kingwood man is warning others after his truck's tailgate was stolen twice in a matter of months--first in Porter, then in the Heights on Tuesday night.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »

National Burrito Day discounts: Buy one, get one free deals and discountsAmazon is removing Just Walk Out technology from its Amazon Fresh stores as part of an effort to revamp the grocery chain.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

National Burrito Day discounts: Buy one, get one free deals and discountsRain chances come for Monday.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

National Burrito Day discounts: Buy one, get one free deals and discountsThe Tolleson elementary school was invited to perform at the one and only White House!

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »