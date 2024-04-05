Tesla Offers Deep Discounts on Model Y to Boost Sales

Despite being the top EV seller in the U.S., Tesla had a somewhat rocky first quarter of 2024, building significantly more vehicles than it delivered. While some analysts’ predictions that Tesla could “go bust” sound overblown, the automaker is in recovery mode , offering deeper discounts to move unsold inventory. Tesla ’s first-quarter sales dipped by 8.5% worldwide in the first quarter. In response, the company is offering notable discounts on the popular Model Y crossover.

The cuts are large enough to make it temptingly affordable after federal tax credits, which apply to all Model Y variants in 2024. Here's how inexpensively you can get a new Model Y in the U.S. right now from Tesla's inventory including the new $7,500 Fed EV point of sale credit: • Model Y RWD: $33,890 • Model Y LR: $37,490 • Model Y Performance: $40,690 You get 3 free months of FSD with referral link

Tesla Model Y Discounts Sales First Quarter Recovery Mode EV Inventory

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



therealautoblog / 🏆 528. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rivian R2 vs Tesla Model Y: Can the R2 challenge the Model Y’s dominance?The Tesla Model Y is currently the bestselling car -- but can the upcoming Rivian R2 challenge its dominance? We put the two head-to-head to find out.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Amazon's Big Spring Sale Offers Deep Discounts on Easter Decor and GiftsHidden like Easter eggs in Amazon's Big Spring Sale are markdowns on best-selling Easter decor, candy, baskets, gift ideas, and more. If you're puzzled about what will wow your loved ones this Easter, Amazon has hundreds of the hottest toys and gifts on sale right now. Need to fill your Easter baskets? Score delicious chocolate bunnies, candy eggs, and creative activities at deep discounts that those of any age will enjoy. We even found adorable Easter home decor for less. Below, shop our roundup of the best Easter deals to shop during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, running from March 20 through March 25. Ahead, shop These blooming tulips look like the real thing but will last much longer. They'd make a great centerpiece on the table during Easter dinner.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Kia offers deep discounts on the brand-new EV9Get in-depth info on the 2024 Kia EV9 including prices, specs, reviews, options, safety and reliability ratings.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

New deep learning model predicts water and energy demands in agriculture with great accuracyWater scarcity and the high cost of energy represent the main problems for irrigation communities, which manage water for this end, making it available to agriculture.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Actress and model offers hope after kidney transplant“Emmanuel gave me the greatest gift that you could give somebody, and that is the second chance at life. I have a part of him in me,' Brianna Borello said.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

Stem cell model offers first glimpse of early human embryonic developmentThe new platform's ethically grounded approach promises to reveal much about how human embryos form during the earliest stages of pregnancy.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »