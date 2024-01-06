Tesla Introduces New Colors for Model Y in the US

Tesla has introduced new colors for the Model Y in the US, including Stealth Grey and Ultra Red. Stealth Grey is now the default standard color, while Ultra Red is available for an additional $2,000. Pearl white multicoat is now a $1,000 option, Deep Blue Metallic remains a $1,000 option, and Solid black remains a $2,000 option.





