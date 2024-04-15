Tesla Executives Drew Baglino and Rohan Patel Depart Amid Layoffs

Tesla executives Drew Baglino and Rohan Patel are leaving the electric vehicle maker amid steep layoffs, they announced Monday.Baglino had worked with Tesla since 2006 and most recently reported directly to Musk as the company's senior vice president for powertrain and energy engineering . Patel joined Tesla in 2016 after working as a senior advisor to former President Barack Obama on climate and energy.
Patel joined Tesla in 2016 after working as a senior advisor to former President Barack Obama on climate and energy issues, among other policy matters.that Tesla has set aside plans to make a more affordable new EV at Musk's direction. The strategy shift includes a greater focus on developing a "robotaxi" and comes amid steep competition including from BYD and other Chinese automakers with more affordable electric cars.
"I made the difficult decision to move on from Tesla after 18 years yesterday. I am so thankful to have worked with and learned from the countless incredibly talented people at Tesla over the years. I loved tackling nearly every problem we solved as a team and feel gratified to have contributed to the mission of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy, a mission that I am quite passionate about.
