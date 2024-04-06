Tesla Engineers Convince Elon Musk to Prioritize Model 2 Production

The article details how a group of Tesla engineers convinced Elon Musk to focus on making a less expensive mass market car instead of robotaxis. The engineers won the argument and Tesla started preparing for the production of the Model 2 by mid-2025.

