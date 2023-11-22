Tesla Cybertruck Payload and Towing Capacities Leaked

With initial deliveries of the Cybertruck slated for the end of November 2023, information about the vehicle is leaking faster than a screen door on a submarine — despite Tesla’s notoriously dour attitude towards loudmouths who spill its secrets.
Nevertheless, a report from America says signage near a Tesla store in CaliforniaTaking the information in that placard at face value, we learn the Cybertruck will have a payload rating of up to 2,500 pounds and a maximum towing number of 11,000 pounds. Mirroring most truck manufacturers, Tesla doesn’t appear to be specifying which trim or powertrain combination can produce such figures — just that these are the top specs. This is a common approach in the auto industry. If accurate, there’s nothing really wrong with these numbers, particularly the payload. At 2,500 pounds, its rating outstrips the Ford Lightning Standard Range at 2,235 lbs; and the Extended Range at just 1,952 pounds. Remember, payload is the total amount of mass (people, their stuff, and trailer tongue weight) a truck can carr
