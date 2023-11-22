Tesla Cybertruck Payload and Towing Capacities Leaked

With initial deliveries of the Cybertruck slated for the end of November 2023, information about the vehicle is leaking faster than a screen door on a submarine — despite Tesla’s notoriously dour attitude towards loudmouths who spill its secrets.

Nevertheless, a report from America says signage near a Tesla store in CaliforniaTaking the information in that placard at face value, we learn the Cybertruck will have a payload rating of up to 2,500 pounds and a maximum towing number of 11,000 pounds. Mirroring most truck manufacturers, Tesla doesn’t appear to be specifying which trim or powertrain combination can produce such figures — just that these are the top specs. This is a common approach in the auto industry. If accurate, there’s nothing really wrong with these numbers, particularly the payload. At 2,500 pounds, its rating outstrips the Ford Lightning Standard Range at 2,235 lbs; and the Extended Range at just 1,952 pounds. Remember, payload is the total amount of mass (people, their stuff, and trailer tongue weight) a truck can carr





TheStarPhoenix » / 🏆 253. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Class action lawsuit filed against Wyatts Towing over allegations of predatory towingThe Colorado Attorney General continues to investigate Wyatts Towing as the company now faces more legal issues.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

Tesla Cybertruck Range Might Be Around 350 MilesOne of the biggest unanswered questions about the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck refers to its driving range.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Tesla Cybertruck Range Might Be Around 350 MilesOne of the biggest unanswered questions about the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck refers to its driving range.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

I Saw The Tesla Cybertruck Up Close. It Still Looks HorribleAfter seeing the Tesla Cybertruck up close and in person, I have real worries.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

I Saw The Tesla Cybertruck Up Close. It Still Looks HorribleAfter seeing the Tesla Cybertruck up close and in person, I have real worries.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Tesla's top designer was spotted driving a matte black CybertruckTesla's Cybertruck was pictured in a new matte black wrap over the weekend. While Tesla fans loved it, others said it looked just as bad as before.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »