Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event: Pricing and Details Revealed

On Thursday, Tesla held a delivery event where it outlined some details surrounding the Tesla Cybertruck and handed over the first trucks to customers. Tesla's website lays out three trucks, but each claims pricing and range to be an estimate.

Deliveries of the base Rear-Wheel Drive model, presumably with a single motor, will take place in 2025 and cost an estimated $60,990, far more than the $40,000 Tesla CEO Elon Musk originally quoted, though it's unclear if a lower-line model will be added in the future. Tesla's website notes an estimated 250 miles of range, a 0-60 mph time of 6.5 seconds, a top speed of 112 mph, and a tow rating of 7,500 pounds for this model. Tesla's website claims the All-Wheel Drive Cybertruck, which will presumably use a dual-motor powertrain, will arrive in customer hands in 2024 for $79,990 and have an estimated 340 miles of range. The company says the All-Wheel Drive model will make 600 hp and 7,435 lb-ft of torque, though the latter is likely after driveline torque multiplication. Weighing 6,603 pounds, it can go 0-60 mph in





Tesla Cybertruck's Build Quality Improves in Latest Production-Ready ModelBuild quality and fit and finish appeared impeccable on the Tesla Cybertruck displayed in New York City, unlike some of the terrible examples of the Cybertruck that we've seen before.

I Saw The Tesla Cybertruck Up Close. It Still Looks HorribleAfter seeing the Tesla Cybertruck up close and in person, I have real worries.

Tesla's top designer was spotted driving a matte black CybertruckTesla's Cybertruck was pictured in a new matte black wrap over the weekend. While Tesla fans loved it, others said it looked just as bad as before.

Does Tesla’s Cybertruck Look Better Or Worse With Matte Black Wrap?Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla's Chief Designer, was spied driving a wrapped Cybertruck, leading to speculation that wraps might be on the official option list

Tesla Cybertruck With White Interior Trim Spotted At Gigafactory TexasTesla made at least one attempt at creating a semi-white interior, with white door cards and a partially white dash.

