Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event: Pricing and Details Revealed

On Thursday, Tesla held a delivery event where it outlined some details surrounding the Tesla Cybertruck and handed over the first trucks to customers. Tesla's website lays out three trucks, but each claims pricing and range to be an estimate.
Deliveries of the base Rear-Wheel Drive model, presumably with a single motor, will take place in 2025 and cost an estimated $60,990, far more than the $40,000 Tesla CEO Elon Musk originally quoted, though it's unclear if a lower-line model will be added in the future. Tesla's website notes an estimated 250 miles of range, a 0-60 mph time of 6.5 seconds, a top speed of 112 mph, and a tow rating of 7,500 pounds for this model. Tesla's website claims the All-Wheel Drive Cybertruck, which will presumably use a dual-motor powertrain, will arrive in customer hands in 2024 for $79,990 and have an estimated 340 miles of range. The company says the All-Wheel Drive model will make 600 hp and 7,435 lb-ft of torque, though the latter is likely after driveline torque multiplication. Weighing 6,603 pounds, it can go 0-60 mph in
