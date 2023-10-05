Tesla Cuts U.S. Prices. There's No Let Up in the EV Price War.

Tesla has cut prices on its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the U.S. The move could stimulate demand after weaker-than-expected electric-vehicle deliveries in the third quarter.

Tesla (ticker: TSLA) lowered the price of its Model 3 rear-wheel drive to $38,990 from $40,240, according to its website. It reduced the prices on the Model 3 long-range and performance versions to $45,990 and $50,990, respectively.

The price for the Model Y long-range vehicle was lowered to $48,490 from $50,490. The price of the Model Y performance car was lowered to $52,490. The price cuts come after Tesla reported it delivered 435,059 cars in the third quarter, missing a consensus estimate of 455,000. The miss was partly driven by plant shutdowns to upgrade the company’s factories. headtopics.com

While further price cuts could help sales, they are also likely to further pressure margins. Analysts at Goldman Sachs warned last month that price cuts to Tesla’s Model X and Model S would drive down its average selling prices. Tesla has released an updated Model 3 vehicle with a higher price point in China and Europe but not in North America.

