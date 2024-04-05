Tesla CEO Elon Musk Pushes Full Self-Driving Software Despite Close Calls

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been pushing his EV maker's so-called " Full Self-Driving " advanced driver assist software even harder than usual.to install and demo the beta to new buyers, for instance, even though it's already led to plenty of close calls and collisions. The company also released a free demo of the $15,000 add-on to existing Tesla owners, leading to, Musk has been trying to push the feature on other automakers as well — none of which have so far taken him up on the offer.

(Teslashowing close calls and erratic behavior while the feature was turned on, who can blame Tesla's competitors for turning Musk down? His comments once again highlight how desperate he's become to turn the ultra-expensive software into a profit driver. Tesla is in deep In other words, a highly ambitious and still considerably flawed attempt to make fully self-driving Teslas a reality remains far more of a distraction than a solution to the company's ongoing woe

Tesla Elon Musk Full Self-Driving Advanced Driver Assist Software Close Calls Collisions Automakers Profit Driver

