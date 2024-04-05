Tesla Cancels Plans for Low-Cost Electric Vehicle, Shifts Focus to Robotaxi

According to Reuters, Elon Musk has canceled Tesla 's plans to build a low-cost electric vehicle and will focus on a robotaxi instead. Musk had previously promised an affordable electric vehicle priced at $25,000.

The decision was communicated to employees during a meeting in February.

Tesla Electric Vehicle Robotaxi Elon Musk Low-Cost Affordable

