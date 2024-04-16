Tesla Announces Layoffs of Over 10% of Global Workforce

As you’ve probably heard by now, Tesla has decided to lay off more than 10% of its workforce globally. As the news came out, because of how big it was, I figured someone would be interested in writing about it. However, no one jumped on the story. Frankly, whether you’re very pro- Tesla or not a Tesla fanboy at all, it’s a dark day for the EV revolution.

But let’s get to Tesla. What is going on at Tesla? Many Tesla fans have tried to ignore the problem or wave it away, but Tesla has been facing increasing pressure on its demand–supply balance for several quarters. Last year, Tesla started rolling out more significant incentives for Tesla buyers to trade in their Teslas and get new ones, like allowing FSD or lifetime Supercharging transfers from their existing cars to new ones.

Additionally, Tesla was formed to make a mass-market difference. It did so. But rather than keeping that going, there’s been too much assumption that the Model 3 and Model Y can grow and grow and grow, and that Tesla didn’t need to expand its lineup quicker and more significantly on thein order to maintain its growth level.

Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe this is a blip in the story that’s a natural part of such extreme growth and success. Maybe you just need to “trim the fat” from time to time. Maybe there’s too much noise about a short-term drop in growth. Or maybe there are too many people, and especially too many key people, unwilling to consider what is going wrong and try to create positive change. Well, inside Tesla, one in ten people who could have done so yesterday can’t do so tomorrow.

