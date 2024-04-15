Tesla Announces Layoffs, Cutting Global Workforce by Over 10%

Elon Musk ’s Tesla has announced a significant reduction in its global workforce , with layoffs affecting more than 10 percent of its employees.that in an internal company-wide email, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the decision to cut the company’s headcount by more than 10 percent globally. The move comes as Tesla seeks to streamline operations, reduce costs, and increase productivity.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses for photos with buyers during the Tesla China-made Model 3 Delivery Ceremony in Shanghai. Musk expressed his gratitude to the departing employees for their hard work and contributions to Tesla’s mission, recognizing the difficulty of saying goodbye. He also thanked the remaining employees in advance for their resolve in tackling the challenges ahead, emphasizing the importance of their role in developing revolutionary technologies in the automotive, energy, and artificial intelligence sectors.
