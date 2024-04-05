Tesla Abandons Plans for Low-Cost Car, Shifts Focus to Self-Driving Taxi

Tesla has abandoned its plans to manufacture a low-cost family car and is now focusing on developing its self-driving taxi . This decision could disappoint investors who were hoping to see Tesla become a mass-market automaker. The company had previously planned to create an affordable car for the masses, but it will now prioritize selling luxury vehicles to finance the development of more affordable cars.

The decision to end development for the Model 2 was revealed in a meeting in late February, and the company is now shifting its focus to the robotaxi

