Terry Francona steps away as Cleveland's winningest manager, 2 World Series titles with Boston

Guardians president Chris Antonetti said Tuesday that the 64-year-old Francona would have a role with the team moving forward. Slowed by serious health issues in recent years, Francona intends to spend more time playing with his grandkids, getting healthy and enjoying an extended offseason after a 40-plus-years grind.

Francona says: “I need to go home and get healthy and see what I miss about the game. … I don’t foresee managing again.”

CLEVELAND (AP) — Terry Francona says he's stepping away from baseball, ending a 23-year managerial career that began in Philadelphia, peaked with two World Series titles in Boston and concluded with an 11-season stay in Cleveland.

Guardians president Chris Antonetti said Tuesday that the 64-year-old Francona would have a role with the team moving forward.

Slowed by serious health issues in recent years, Francona intends to spend more time playing with his grandkids, getting healthy and enjoying an extended offseason after a 40-plus-years grind.

Francona says: "I need to go home and get healthy and see what I miss about the game. … I don't foresee managing again."

Cleveland finished the season 76-86 — just the club’s second losing record since Francona took over as manager in 2013. The young Guardians team was unable to overcome a slew of injuries in 2023 and defend its AL Central title.