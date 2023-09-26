Terry Francona: How he knew it was time to say goodbye as Guardians manager

Terry Francona managed in Cleveland for 11 years, longest in franchise history. He is now retiring.

He leaves the Guardians after managing 11 years, longer than anyone else in Cleveland baseball history.

Guardians’ top prospect named ‘Clipper of the Year’ at Triple-A ColumbusBrayan Rocchio led Columbus in most offensive categories this season.

Guardians fall flat in Triston McKenzie’s return with 5-1 loss to OriolesTriston McKenzie returns to the mound for the first time since June 10.

Gibson, Rutschman move Orioles closer to AL East title with 5-1 win over GuardiansThe Baltimore Orioles stretched their lead over Tampa Bay in the AL East to 2 1/2-games with Sunday's 5-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Triston McKenzie answered questions about his health; Guardians can wait to see resultsTriston McKenzie's first start in 89 games was a success from a health standpoint, but a disaster on the scoreboard.