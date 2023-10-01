Terry Crews recalls money woes after leaving NFL: ‘My pride left me feeling devastated’

in 2019, former NFL star Terry Crews endured financial challenges.
“After retiring from the NFL, I struggled to get to the next level where I wanted to be,” Crews, 55, revealed Saturday,. “I tried and failed many times to secure a job in entertainment, but there was no luck.”
“And then my wife’s wedding ring took its fourth trip to the pawn shop,” continued the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor. “When that happened, she told me maybe it’s time you widen the search and do anything that could genuinely put food on the table.”
Crews made the startling revelation while emceeing the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles, claiming he was forced to eventually sign up for a temp agency that placed him in a factory, where he was "unceremoniously handed a broom and told to sweep the entire factory."
This is not the first time “The Family Crews” star has gotten candid about his life.“Now, my pride left me feeling devastated,” continued Crews. “But something else happened that allowed me to reshape my mindset bit by bit.”
“At the end of the day, I was able to put gas in the car and food on our table,” he explained. “I went to sleep exhausted, but I would wake up ready to take charge of my life.”The former defensive end/linebacker journeyman retired from the NFL in 1997 and eventually built an impressive Hollywood resume by recurring on