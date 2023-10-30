Terrorist fundraising: Is crypto really to blame?

The industry is reeling as governments, legislators, and even investors ask if its networks are being exploited by terrorists. A sense of proportion may be needed.The ghastly events of this past month raise again some troubling questions: Does crypto have a terrorist fundraising problem? Are its networksOn the other hand, maybe the problem is one of perception — more appearance than reality — because public blockchains, after all, are transparent and traceable.

“Why not ask the administration for details on ALL sources of Hamas funding? We want the entire picture, which would put the role of digital assets into proper perspective.” There’s an irony at play here, too. Raising illicit funds via public blockchains like Bitcoin or Ethereum is actually a boon for law enforcement agencies. Modern analytic techniques employed by specialty firms like Chainalysis, Elliptic and others often make it easier to identify and seize funds bound for designated terrorist groups.

In fact, Hamas said in April that it was giving up crypto-related fundraising and would no longer receive funds via Bitcoin, “citing an increase in ‘hostile’ activity against donors,”But even a relatively small amount of crypto usage by Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), et al. appears to be enough to stir the waters. headtopics.com

Chainalysis’ analysis of a wallet suspected of terrorism financing found 20 suspected service providers. Source: Chainalysis Some steps need to be taken. The industry still has to deal better with the dangerous use of mixers and tumblers that can hide wallet addresses from law enforcement agencies by developing better cybersecurity controls and operational risk procedures, said Carbone. “Everyone in the industry needs to be more vigilant. We also need more data to identify how serious the problem really is.

In other words, momentum could be building against the industry. “None of this is helpful to Coinbase’s cause as it seeks to better position itself in the U.S., and now the potential for new legislation that could undermine the company’s prospects appears to be growing,” Palmer said.“Not dead,” said Carbone. “But we’re running out of time. Forget the chaos of the speakership; we’re nearing the end of the year, the government needs to be funded again next month, and there are other priorities. headtopics.com

