“Terrifyingly Brutal”: Tarantino Cut Graphic Django Unchained Scenes At The Last Second, Star Recalls

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Django Unchained star Kerry Washington recalls director Quentin Tarantino making a last-minute decision to cut particularly graphic scenes involving her character, Broomhilda. Released in 2012, Tarantino's first Western stars Jamie Foxx as a freed slave who sets out on a mission rescue his wife, Broomhilda, from a sadistic plantation owner. The film earned strong reviews from audiences and critics alike, and notably featured some moments of shocking violence.

In her memoir, Thicker Than Water (via The Daily Beast), Washington now reveals that Django Unchained was almost even more graphic in its depictions of the horrors of slavery. The actor recalls the script featuring a "terrifyingly brutal rape scene," in addition to a scene in which Broomhilda "escaped abuse running naked down the street." Check out an excerpt from Washington's book about the cut scenes below:

“Jamie and Quentin stood in the corner. Both men were looking down at the dirt floor, and as I walked toward them, Tarantino announced that we were all going home. The scene would be cut from the script. Maybe it was something Jamie had said to Quentin days before that had finally seeped in, maybe something shifted for Quentin standing in that cabin. Either way, it was the answer to the prayers I had been whispering on my knees.”

Why Broomhilda's Graphic Django Unchained Scenes Were Cut It's unclear, of course, what ultimately made Tarantino change his mind about the scenes in question, but it's worth examining whether the scenes would have contributed to the film in a positive way. Django Unchained features a number of bloody shootouts, in addition to brutal hand-to-hand combat, and a scene in which a slave is mauled by a dog. Not all of these scenes, however, are created equal.

There's a fairly clear divide between the violence done upon slaves in the movie and violence done upon the slave owners. The scene involving two slaves fighting to the death, for example, is brutal and distressing. The final shootout, however, when Django exacts revenge on Calvin Candie's (Leonardo DiCaprio) associates, is undeniably over-the-top, featuring geysers of blood to an almost comic degree. These final action scenes are meant to be cathartic after all the previous slave abuse featured in the movie.

As far as establishing Broomhilda's mistreatment, the rape scene isn't really needed. The scene of Washington's character in the hot box on the Candie plantation already makes this clear. Ultimately, then, it's probably for the best that Tarantino cut Django Unchained's more graphic scenes of sexual violence, as the movie already features enough brutality against slaves to get the point across, and featuring more could have come across as gratuitous.