'Terrifier' Movies and 'All Hallow's Eve' Get Haunting 4K UHD & Blu-Ray Box Set Release

The box set will include posters for both 'Terrifier' movies, collectible photos, an Art the Clown pin, a phosphorescent magnet, and more. The collection will feature all three nightmares Art has appeared in. This includes Terrifier, Terrifier 2, and All Hallows’ Eve. The release will be a four disc set with one 4K and three Blu-rays.

Presumably Terrifier 2 will get a 4K and Blu-ray while Terrifier and All Hallows' Eve will just be on Blu-ray. That makes sense given the latter two have never been on 4K before. It’s important to note that this is a European release meaning the Blu-rays are region locked. However, the 4K format region free.

The special features will be the same as the previous releases, but there are a ton of new bonuses to get excited about. This set includes a 32-page booklet, posters for both Terrifier films, 10 collectible photos, an Art the Clown pin, a phosphorescent magnet, postcards, a sticker, and a free month subscription to Shadowz. The steelbook itself will feature a hard slip box case with a blood-soaked Art presented on both. Lauren LaVera’s Sienna is on the back cover of the steelbook in her now iconic angel warrior Halloween costume.

