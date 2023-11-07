Terrifier 3 Director Decides to Make Movie Independently Due to Gore Concerns

Movies is known for conducting ultra-gory scenes that make audiences queasy. The first movie had a dreadful murder involving a woman and a hacksaw. Its sequel had the mutilation of a woman in her bedroom that made audiences in theaters puke. According to Terrifier 3’s director during the previews of the re-release of the second movie. The bone-chilling supernatural entity Art the Clown poses as Santa, waking up kids in the house he breaks into.
Director Damien Leone spoke to “So mark my words, I guarantee you the first 5 minutes of this movie is going to be very controversial,” said Leone. “But that’s not even the big kill scene. So like that’s why I was like, I need to just make this movie on my own, because it’s just too… it’s too insane.” Damien Leone continued to say that he met with Hollywood studios interested in developing a third movie. However, they had major concerns about the level of gore featured. Hearing their concerns and believing studios would be quick to turn down five pages of Leone’s script was enough for him to realize it was in the best interest of the movie if he made it independently. This way, the horror film director can deliver to audiences the franchise’s signature move of blood and guts. The previous Terrifier movies took place during Halloween, with Art the Clown blending in with costumed townspeople or amusement parks
United States Headlines
