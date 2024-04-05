Terrier Mix Travels Over 2,000 Miles to Reunite with Family

No, this isn't a storyline for another ' Homeward Bound ' remake — but it could be. The most recent ' Incredible Journey ' film, released by Disney in 1993, followed two dogs and a cat through the California wilderness as they tried to get back to their parents, who the animals mistakenly believed had abandoned them away from home.

But in this real-life story that also began in California, the animal did the abandoning, and her 'Incredible Journey' back to her family covers a bit more of the country than just one state. In fact, Mishka, a terrier mix living with her family in San Diego, had traveled more than double the distance of the entire state of California when she was finally found 2,343 miles away from home, roaming the streets of suburban Detroit

