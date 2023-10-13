Terraform Labs contends Citadel Securities had a hand in its stablecoin collapse

Terraform Labs has urged the judge to grant its motion to compel trading data from Citadel Securities, which it says had a hand in the collapse of USTC in May 2022.Do Kwon-founded Terraform Labs has again pointed the finger at market maker Citadel Securities for its role in an alleged “concerted, intentional effort” to cause the depeg of its stablecoin in 2022.

Screenshot from filing from Terraform compelling Citadel to provide additional documents. Source: courtlistener It contends the May 2022 depeg, when the asset crashed from $1 to $0.02, was caused by"certain third-party market participants” intentionally shorting the stablecoin, as opposed to instability in its algorithm.

“Movant contends that the market destabilization that occurred did not result from instability in the algorithm underlying the UST stablecoin,” said the firm in its motion. “Instead, Movant contends that the market was destabilized due to the concerted, intentional effort of certain third party market participants to “short” and cause UST to depeg from its one dollar price. headtopics.com

The motion also cites “publicly available evidence” suggesting that Citadel head Ken Griffin intended to short the stablecoin around the time of the depeg. “There is publicly available evidence suggesting that the head of the Citadel Entities, Ken Griffin, intended to short UST at or about the time of the May 2022 depeg.”

The filing cited a screenshot from a Discord channel chat in which a pseudonymous trader had lunch with Griffin, who allegedly said “They were going to Soros the f*** out of Luna UST,” presumably in reference to George Soros' trading strategies — centered around highly leveraged, one-way bets. headtopics.com

“This defense will be substantially impaired if Citadel Securities is successful in withholding this limited information,” it stated.

