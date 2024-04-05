Terraform Labs and Founder Do Kwon Face Civil Lawsuit by SEC

Terraform Labs and founder Do Kwon 's lawyers will make final arguments to a jury on Friday. The SEC seeks civil penalties and asked for a ban on Do Kwon and Terraform Labs from the US securities industry. Terra Classic LUNC price is down nearly 5%. Terra Classic ( LUNC ) price is down on Friday as lawyers that represent Terraform Labs and founder Do Kwon work on final arguments for a civil lawsuit .
The SEC alleges that the firm and founder Kwon misled investors about the stability of their stablecoin TerraUSD and brought fraud charges against the firm. The final arguments will be made to the jury on April 5. LUNC holders gear up for action in the lawsuit LUNC is the token of the original Terra chain that was named Terra Classic after the collapse of the sister tokens LUNA and UST. Despite the collapse of the stablecoin, the Terra Classic token continues to maintain its own blockchain and communit
