Terence Davies, a master filmmaker, brought quiet passion and lyrical beauty to the screen

In the very last scene of Terence Davies’ “Benediction” (2021), a World War I veteran sits on a bench and weeps, descending into an anguish so deep and consuming that not even his copious tears can properly express it.

After his semi-autobiographical films put him on the map, he made his first leap into American filmmaking with “The Neon Bible” (1995), his under-appreciated adaptation of John Kennedy Toole’s novel starring Gena Rowlands. Reviewing the movie for The Times, the critic Kevin Thomas rightly described it as “not like any other period coming-of-age-in-the-South movies you’ve ever seen.

Read more:

latimes »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Terence Davies Dies: Director Of 'The Long Day Closes' Was 77Terence Davies, the director of The Long Day Closes and Distant Voices, Still Lives, has died at 77 according to his official social media pages. Davies died at his home after what was described as…

Terence Davies Dead: 'Distant Voices, Still Lives' Filmmaker Was 77Terence Davies, the British filmmaker known for 'Distant Voices, Still Lives' and 'The Long Day Closes,' has died. He was 77.

Terence Davies Dead: 'Distant Voices, Still Lives' Director Was 77The respected British filmmaker was also known for films like 'The Long Day Closes,' 'The House of Mirth' and 'Benediction.'

Terence Davies Dead: Director Of 'The Long Day Closes' Was 77Terence Davies, the director of The Long Day Closes and Distant Voices, Still Lives, has died at 77, according to his official social media pages. Davies died at his home after what was described a…

Terence Davies, acclaimed director of 'Distant Voices, Still Lives,' dies at 77British filmmaker Terence Davies, whose acclaimed films include 'Distant Voices, Still Lives' and 'The Long Day Closes,' has died. He was 77.

Terence Davies, ‘Distant Voices, Still Lives’ director, dead at 77Terence Davies, the British director considered among the nation’s greatest, died on Saturday. He was 77.