The 8th annual Tequila and Taco Music Festival returns to San Diego at its new venue in Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.

Festival goers will enjoy an enticing array of over 20 premium tequila tastings from smooth blanco by Nosotros Tequila to aged añejo by Rancho La Gloria, delectable tacos of different variations of traditional street tacos and innovative creations from over 15 local and regional chefs and eateries including Global Tacos Grill, Barra Cruda and Baja Tacos and artisan vendors showcasing unique crafts from Temascali and Kopacetic Kreations, jewelry from JorgeGeorge and Roni’s Treasures, apparel from Alberly and SD Cork Hats, and much mor

