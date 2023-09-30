Tent-dwelling migrants join protest over Portugal's housing prices

Marcia Leandro moved to Portugal from Brazil six months ago with a goal: to train as a chef. But Portugal's housing crisis curbed her dreams and forced her to live in a tent. Portugal is one of Western Europe's poorest countries with an average monthly wage of around 1,200 euros ($1,268), and a 65% increase in Lisbon since the start of the tourism boom in 2015 has made apartments unaffordable for many.
Sale prices have skyrocketed 137% in that period, according to housing data specialists Confidencial Imobiliario. Migrants and other precarious workers are particularly vulnerable. Brazilians, who make up 40% of Portugal's migrant community, on average earn around 20% less than Portuguese, according to the Migration Observatory. Many receive less than the official monthly minimum pay of 760 euros.
Leandro used to pay 230 euros a month for a bunk bed in a shared room in Lisbon, but when she lost her job as a cleaner she could no longer rent. Other options were too expensive. The tent cost her 160 euros and, now newly-employed, she remains there. headtopics.com
"I'm just living here to save money ... I'm here so I can achieve my dream," she told Reuters outside her two-compartment blue tent where she sleeps and keeps belongings. She'd like to rent a one-bedroom flat, but prices are "absurd", she said.
Pritzker says Chicago could house asylum-seekers in unused buildings, not winter tent basecampsGov. J.B. Pritzker said he continues to have concerns about Chicago’s plan to set up winter tent basecamps for an increasing number of asylum-seekers from South America.