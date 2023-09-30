Tent-dwelling migrants join protest over Portugal's housing prices

Marcia Leandro moved to Portugal from Brazil six months ago with a goal: to train as a chef. But Portugal's housing crisis curbed her dreams and forced her to live in a tent. Portugal is one of Western Europe's poorest countries with an average monthly wage of around 1,200 euros ($1,268), and a 65% increase in Lisbon since the start of the tourism boom in 2015 has made apartments unaffordable for many.

Sale prices have skyrocketed 137% in that period, according to housing data specialists Confidencial Imobiliario. Migrants and other precarious workers are particularly vulnerable. Brazilians, who make up 40% of Portugal's migrant community, on average earn around 20% less than Portuguese, according to the Migration Observatory. Many receive less than the official monthly minimum pay of 760 euros.

Leandro used to pay 230 euros a month for a bunk bed in a shared room in Lisbon, but when she lost her job as a cleaner she could no longer rent. Other options were too expensive. The tent cost her 160 euros and, now newly-employed, she remains there. headtopics.com

"I'm just living here to save money ... I'm here so I can achieve my dream," she told Reuters outside her two-compartment blue tent where she sleeps and keeps belongings. She'd like to rent a one-bedroom flat, but prices are "absurd", she said.

