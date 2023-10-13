Tensions flare during pro-Palestine rally on University of Washington campus

Anger over the Israel-Hamas war is spilling over to Washington State. Activists on both sides of the conflict faced off today at a demonstration at the University of Washington., who was working on peaceful resolutions to the Palestinian conflict when he was killed. The moments of friction were evident during a pro-Palestine demonstration on Thursday.

For decades, a complicated conflict has come between the two Middle Eastern powers. Israel has occupied Palestinian territories since the Six-Day War in 1967, the longest military occupation in modern history.

"I think it's just hard to see, especially because they've been fighting for 75 years and there's no end to it. I think that we're just tired of fighting," said Christina, a rally participant who has relatives in Palestine affected by the battle.

War erupted after Hamas, a Palestinian militant organization governing the Gaza Strip, and largely recognized as a terrorist organization, launched terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7. The deadly turmoil claimed the lives of thousands of people on both sides, including the Israeli relatives of UW student Nina Carmeli.

" went missing for four days. They were found on Tuesday murdered. No one had found them for a very long time," said Carmeli, appalled by the rally. "I don't know if it's okay to come here and say that you're pro-resistance, when that resistance is killing your own people as well as the people in Israel. I know there's a lot at stake.

"This is actually a Palestinian resistance fighting against oppression over 75 years of secondary colonialism and occupation," said Barghouti. "We are here to uplift the Palestinian right of return and land back. We believe in their self-determination.

With so much innocent bloodshed in the battle, supporters of Israel questioned if a rally promoting resistance was the appropriate response.

Israel war: Students for Justice in Palestine holds 'Vigil for the Martyrs of Palestine'

