Tensions between US and China continue to rise

FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, right, greets Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, Nov. 9, 2023, in San Francisco. Yellen is headed to China to Guangzhou and Beijing for meetings with finance leaders and state officials. Her engagements will include Vice Premier He Lifeng, Chinese Central Bank Governor Pan Gongsheng, former Vice Premier Liu He, leaders of American businesses operating in China, university students and local leaders.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)determined to avoid open conflict with the United States, yet the world's two largest economies still appear to be hashing out the rules on There are tensions over Chinese government support for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and solar panels, just as the U.S. government ramps up its own aid for those tech sectors. There are differences in trade, ownership of TikTok, access to computer chips and national security — all of them a risk to what has become a carefully managed relationshi

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines strikes security deals as tensions rise with China at seaFaced with tensions in the South China Sea, the Philippines is signing new security deals and courting military assistance from governments across the world.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

China's Xi meets U.S. executives as businesses navigate bilateral tensionsU.S. business leaders met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the latest of Beijing’s efforts to bolster foreign investment in China amid tensions with the…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

US Ally Stands Its Ground Amid Tensions With ChinaPhilippines president Marcos has vowed to enact countermeasures after the latest tangle with China in contested waters.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Blinken lauds ‘extraordinary’ expansion of defense ties with the Philippines amid China tensionsSecretary of State Antony Blinken hailed the strengthening of defense ties with the Philippines as “extraordinary,” saying they would only grow further.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

China's State Media Reacts After India Predicts Prolonged Border TensionsIndia's Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, has called China 'the most formidable challenge' for the 'foreseeable future.'

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

A high-altitude tunnel is latest flashpoint in India-China border tensionsA tunnel constructed high in the mountains of its northeastern India has become the latest flashpoint in a simmering border dispute between New Delhi and Beijing.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »