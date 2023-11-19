Tennis Star Serena Williams and Olympic Champion Usain Bolt Invest in Sports Booking Platform Let's Do This

Alex Rose and Sam Browne were quick off the mark to attract investment from tennis star Serena Williams and Olympic champion Usain Bolt for their sports booking platform Let's Do This. This despite the fact that neither of them had a background in tech, unlike many start-up founders in the space.

Usually the story goes that a technology company was "founded by two computer scientists, who write the code themselves and live off noodles for months, and Sam and I are not computer scientists," Rose told CNBC in a video interview. Rose, 31, and Browne, 29, set up Let's Do This in July 2017. They say that it's the world's largest marketplace for mass-participation sports, with 15,000 events, such as marathons and triathlons, listed on the platform. It's quite a feat for a company that has only been around for just over four years, particularly considering the fact that the coronavirus pandemic brought group sporting events to a standstil





