Tennis player disqualified for smashing ball into umpire’s face — on match point

A tennis player one point from victory lost a match in surreal fashion on Tuesday as he smashed a ball into the umpire’s face from roughly 15 feet away, resulting in disqualification.Marc Polmans of Australia was on match point during a Shanghai Masters qualifying duel against Italy’s Stefano Napolitano when he angrily rocketed the ball at Scottish umpire Ben Anderson following an unforced error.

Marc Polmans of Australia was on match point during a Shanghai Masters qualifying duel against Italy’s Stefano Napolitano when he angrily rocketed the ball at Scottish umpire Ben Anderson following an unforced error.

Polmans was promptly disqualified, per ATP rules, which forbid “violently” or “dangerously” hitting a ball outside the normal course of play. Marc Polmans was disqualified from Shanghai qualifying after hitting the umpire with a ball.

He had match point, & launched the ball out of anger.Polmans’ compatriot Nick Kyrgios, no stranger to controversial on-court behavior, reacted to Polmans’ disqualification on social media, referencing a roughly $17,000 fine he received in 2018 for making a lewd gesture with a water bottle during the Queen’s Club championships.“Interested to see what the fine will be all things considered (15 thousand pounds) for the bottle shake at queens,” Kyrgios headtopics.

Read more:

nypost »

The Rewind: West High earns cross country, tennis titles and Alaskan open water swimmer gets closer to making historyPlus, the weekly scoreboard and a look at the action in the week ahead.

TODAY exclusive: Martina Navratilova on fighting 2 cancers at once: 'Almost have PTSD'The tennis great opens up in her first U.S. interview about grappling with cancer and her friendship and rivalry with Chris Evert.

Milwaukee Brewers Minority Owner Puts His L.A. Estate on the Market for $75 MillionThe 3.5-acre property in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood, called Ocho Manos, has a 20,000-square-foot main house, a tennis court, and more.

Martina Navratilova talks cancer journey, importance of screeningsTennis legend Martina Navratilova stops by TODAY and opens up about her multiple cancer diagnoses and talks about the importance of getting screened. Hologic CEO Stephen MacMillan joins the conversation and shares some of the pioneering 3D technology being used to help detect diseases.

100-year-old origin theory of Stonehenge's iconic Altar Stone could be wrong, scientists saySascha is a U.K.-based trainee staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

A tennis player one point from victory lost a match in surreal fashion on Tuesday as he smashed a ball into the umpire’s face from roughly 15 feet away, resulting in disqualification.

Marc Polmans of Australia was on match point during a Shanghai Masters qualifying duel against Italy’s Stefano Napolitano when he angrily rocketed the ball at Scottish umpire Ben Anderson following an unforced error.

Polmans was promptly disqualified, per ATP rules, which forbid “violently” or “dangerously” hitting a ball outside the normal course of play.

Marc Polmans was disqualified from Shanghai qualifying after hitting the umpire with a ball.

He had match point, & launched the ball out of anger.Polmans’ compatriot Nick Kyrgios, no stranger to controversial on-court behavior, reacted to Polmans’ disqualification on social media, referencing a roughly $17,000 fine he received in 2018 for making a lewd gesture with a water bottle during the Queen’s Club championships.“Interested to see what the fine will be all things considered (15 thousand pounds) for the bottle shake at queens,” Kyrgios

According to The Times, Polmans is expected to be fined in the $9,000 range but should avoid a suspension since he doesn’t have a history of similar behavior.

However, the No. 140-ranked Polmans had more at stake as he was close to qualifying for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament for the first time, which, according to The Times, would’ve earned him at least $18,000 in prize money.

Mark Jackson moving toward broadcast role with Knicks after ESPN firing