Tennis player disqualified for smashing ball into umpire’s face — on match point

A tennis player one point from victory lost a match in surreal fashion on Tuesday as he smashed a ball into the umpire’s face from roughly 15 feet away, resulting in disqualification.Marc Polmans of Australia was on match point during a Shanghai Masters qualifying duel against Italy’s Stefano Napolitano when he angrily rocketed the ball at Scottish umpire Ben Anderson following an unforced error.
Polmans was promptly disqualified, per ATP rules, which forbid “violently” or “dangerously” hitting a ball outside the normal course of play. Marc Polmans was disqualified from Shanghai qualifying after hitting the umpire with a ball.
Polmans' compatriot Nick Kyrgios, no stranger to controversial on-court behavior, reacted to Polmans' disqualification on social media, referencing a roughly $17,000 fine he received in 2018 for making a lewd gesture with a water bottle during the Queen's Club championships."Interested to see what the fine will be all things considered (15 thousand pounds) for the bottle shake at queens," Kyrgios
According to The Times, Polmans is expected to be fined in the $9,000 range but should avoid a suspension since he doesn’t have a history of similar behavior.
However, the No. 140-ranked Polmans had more at stake as he was close to qualifying for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament for the first time, which, according to The Times, would’ve earned him at least $18,000 in prize money.
