Tennis Legend Launches Authentic Beauty Line

In an interview, the tennis legend discusses her new beauty line, WYN Beauty, which she describes as an authentic reflection of her passion for makeup. The collection includes a range of products, such as mascara, eyeliner, concealer, lipsticks, and skincare items.

She also highlights the importance of inclusivity, mentioning that many brands didn't offer shades for Black skin when she started her career.

