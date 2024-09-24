Tennessee Woman Tried To Hire Hitman On Dark Web To Kill Her Rival

A Tennessee woman attempted to hire an online hitman for close to $10,000 to kill the wife of a man she met on the dating website Match.com, according to prosecutors.Melody Sasser, 48, used a dark web site known as "Online Killers Market" to hire a hitman for a "job" last year, according to court documents.That website allegedly offers hitman-for-hire services, hacking, kidnapping, extortion, disfigurement by acid attack and sexual assault, WVLT reported.

Court documents say Sasser talked with the "Online Killers Market" administrator over the course of two months over frustrations about the "job" not being completed."I have waited for 2 months and 11 days and the job is not completed," she wrote to the administrator. "2 weeks ago you said it was been worked on and would be done in a week. the job is still not done.

Hitman Dark Web Murder For Hire Tennessee Dating App

