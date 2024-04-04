Tennessee to Require Students to Watch Anti-Abortion Video

Tennessee is set to require public school students to watch a video on fetal development produced by an anti-abortion group. The legislation has been passed by the GOP-dominated Senate and is headed to Republican Gov.

Bill Lee's desk. Democratic amendments to allow parents to opt out, let school districts decide, show a disclaimer, and teach comprehensive sex education were voted down.

