Tennessee Titans plan to use Malik Willis, Will Levis at quarterback

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis passes during an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 15, 2023, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.Tannehill has started the Titans’ six games this season. But he sustained an ankle injury during Tennessee’s previous contest – a 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 15.Vrabel reiterated

Tennessee’s intentions without elaborating: “Same plan and not really ready to talk about that. But excited to watch both those guys play. I really am. They’ve worked hard.”Levis joined Tennessee from Kentucky in the second round of the NFL Draft on April 28 and has not played in an NFL regular-season game.on Wednesday. “Vrabel preaches that we prepare as starters every week regardless of what position or opportunity we have. If my name gets called, I’ll be ready to go.

“We got the same game plan. We’re both preparing for the same plays, and if our name does get called, we’re going to have to be ready for all of it.” Willis replaced Tannehill for the final two series against Baltimore. He completed 4-of-5 passes for 74 yards and ran for 17 yards on three carries against the Ravens. But he was sacked four times as the Titans tried to catch up.A preseason injury kept Levis from playing in the Titans’ final two preseason games. His on-the-field experience against an NFL opponent consists of the second half of Tennessee’s 23-17 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears on Aug. 12. headtopics.com

With Levis out and the Titans reluctant to play Tannehill, Willis went all the way under center in Tennessee’s final two preseason games in August. That was after he played 211 offensive snaps for as a third-round rookie in 2022.

The Titans are coming off their open date, which gave Tennessee an extra week to try to get Tannehill healthy and its two young quarterbacks ready to play.of the extra practice reps. “I think we got to get some good timing with some guys that we haven’t usually been throwing to, and I think it was really fun to just go out there and just play football.” headtopics.com

Read more:

aldotcom »

Tannehill out with Titans not saying whether Will Levis or Malik Willis will startThe Tennessee Titans ruled veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill out for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with a high right ankle sprain. Titans coach Mike Vrabel wasn’t ready Friday to announce if rookie Will Levis or second-year pro Malik Willis will start in Tannehill’s place. Vrabel says he's excited to watch both play. The No. Read more ⮕

Tennessee Titans 3 Keys to Victory Against Atlanta Falcons in Week 8The Tennessee Titans are facing a must-win situation in Week 8 with a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons set for Sunday and if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Titans will have to accomplish three key items. Read more ⮕

Tannehill OUT; Who Will Falcons Play?The Atlanta Falcons could face two Tennessee Titans quarterbacks this weekend in Malik Willis and rookie Will Levis. Read more ⮕

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has ankle injury, ruled out of game against FalconsRyan Tannehill has been ruled out for the Tennessee Titans’ home game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury. But Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was not yet ready to announce who would start for Tennessee between rookie Will Levis and second-year pro Malik Willis. Read more ⮕

Returning to Music City after 10 years with the Titans is weird for Falcons coach Arthur SmithAtlanta coach Arthur Smith acknowledged returning to coach against the Tennessee Titans after 10 years with the franchise will be weird. This also is an alumni weekend for former Houston Oilers and Titans. That means Smith will see even more familiar faces Sunday than usual not counting the former Titans now working for the Falcons. Read more ⮕

Rumer Willis & Derek Richard Thomas' Controversial Decision About Baby Louetta Has Parents DividedParenting should come with a warning. Once you welcome your tiny bundle of joy, you’ll open yourself up to people criticizing your every move. Read more ⮕