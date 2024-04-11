Tennessee Titans Coaches Prepare for Upcoming Season

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan and offensive coordinator Nick Holz are preparing for the upcoming NFL season. They are taking advantage of the league's new rule that allows new coaches to start their offseason training a week earlier than the rest of the teams. Callahan is determined to catch up with the established teams and ensure that the Titans are ready to play in September . This first week is being used as an orientation and introduction for the new coaching staff.

The quarterback, Levis, is expected to be a leader for the team in his second NFL season. Callahan, who previously worked with Joe Burrow, sees potential in Levis and believes he can become a great player

