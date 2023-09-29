Tennessee teacher accused of raping child is arrested on new charges after texting victim, police say

Alissa McCommon, 38, was previously arrested after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate contact with children under 18. at her home was arrested on Thursday with new criminal charges including aggravated stalking, harassment and coercion of a witness, authorities said.

Alissa McCommon, 38, was previously arrested on September 8 after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate contact with children under 18, the Covington Police Department said. McCommon, a fourth-grade teacher at Charger Academy, was released by the Court on a $25,000 bond. One of the conditions of her release was that McCommon couldn't have contact with the victim or any minor other than her own children, police said.

Alissa McCommon, 38, was previously arrested on September 8 after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate contact with children under 18.On Thursday, McCommon texted a victim, writing he'd"regret doing this," after reaching out to him multiple times from an unknown phone number, the. She texted him using a"code word," the juvenile told investigators to confirm he was alone, and she would then send"nude photographs on SnapChat," police said.

Read more:

CBSNews »

Tamia Taylor, who vanished on Mississippi riverboat cruise in Tennessee, found deadHer cause of death is still being investigated, officials said.

The Tennessee Titans trying to fix mistakes, execute to help struggling offenseThe Tennessee Titans made a bunch of moves this offseason all designed to boost an offense that was one of the NFL's worst in 2022.

Watch: Tennessee couple rattled by venomous snake found nesting in baby's strollerA Tennessee couple was left in shock recently after they found a venomous copperhead snake nesting in their baby's stroller.

How To Watch: Tennessee vs. South CarolinaThe Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for action against South Carolina. Here’s the full game information for this weekend.

Tennessee Titans Must Break Tendencies to Defeat Cincinnati BengalsThe Tennessee Titans have a tough task ahead of them in Week 4 in the Cincinnati Bengals and if they hope to finally beat Joe Burrow and crew, they will need to break their own tendencies and play a different kind of football.

Tennessee Titans eager to bounce back from ugly loss hosting Joe Burrow, BengalsThe Tennessee Titans are about to find out if an ugly loss can help them play better. The Titans are coming off their fewest total yards in a game in 49 years.