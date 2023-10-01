Tennessee receiver Bru McCoy has surgery to repair a displaced fracture of his right ankle

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) lies on the field after being injured, while tight end Jacob Warren (87) checks on him during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept.

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) lies on the field after being injured, while tight end Jacob Warren (87) checks on him during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) is tackled by South Carolina defensive back Marcellas Dial during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. McCoy was injured on the play. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee receiver Bru McCoy hospitalized after gruesome leg injuryBru McCoy’s reaction said enough.

BREAKING: Bru McCoy Undergoes Surgery, Tennessee Releases StatementTennessee Volunteers wide receiver Bru McCoy underwent successful surgery to repair an injury sustained against South Carolina, per the team.

Tennessee judge terminating conservatorship agreement between Michael Oher, Tuohy familyA Tennessee judge is ending the conservatorship agreement between former NFL player Michael Oher and the Tuohy family, which was reached in 2004 when Oher was 18.

Tennessee woman ‘living off the grid’ convicted in fatal Talladega forest robbery of Florida studentsAdam Simjee and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were robbed at gunpoint while hiking Cheaha State Park. Simjee was killed.

Tennessee Judge Ends Conservatorship Between ‘The Blind Side’ Subject Michael Oher & The TuohysTies have officially been cut between Michael Oher and the Tuohys. A Tennessee judge Friday ended the conservatorship that previously allowed Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy to control the finances for t…

