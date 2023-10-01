Tennessee receiver Bru McCoy has surgery to repair a displaced fracture of his right ankle

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) lies on the field after being injured, while tight end Jacob Warren (87) checks on him during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept.
BREAKING: Bru McCoy Undergoes Surgery, Tennessee Releases StatementTennessee Volunteers wide receiver Bru McCoy underwent successful surgery to repair an injury sustained against South Carolina, per the team.