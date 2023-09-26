Tennessee police search for thieves who burglarized Memphis jewelry store: video

Memphis Police Department is searching for the four thieves that burglarized a store called Stage Jewelry and Coins on Friday. The suspects fled in a silver Infiniti vehicle. Memphis Police Department issued a press release about the incident Monday. The burglary took place at around 1 a.m. Friday at Stage Jewelry and Coins.
Authorities say that four men broke into the business's glass storefront using a four-way lug wrench. Theybefore fleeing the scene.
The 12-second video released by authorities shows a group of men walking through the broken glass window. The suspects were all wearing hooded sweatshirts. The video shows a group of burglars walking through a broken glass window.Memphis Police Department explainedThe suspects fled the scene in a silver four-door Infiniti vehicle. The direction they were headed in is unknown.
The burglary took place at around 1 a.m. Friday at a store called Stage Jewelry and Coins.Police urge anyone with information about the burglary to call the Crime Stoppers of Memphis at 901-528-CASH. All tips are anonymous, and some tips may be eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made.
Memphis police are actively investigating the incident. No additional details are available at this time.
Police urge anyone with information about the burglary to contact them.