Tennessee judge terminating conservatorship agreement between Michael Oher, Tuohy family

A Tennessee judge is ending the conservatorship agreement between former NFL player Michael Oher and the Tuohy family, which was reached in 2004 when Oher was 18. Michael Oher and the Tuohy family is being ended by a Tennessee judge. The agreement, which was reached in 2004 when Oher was 18 and was being recruited by college football programs, allowed Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy to control Oher’s finances.

Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes said Friday she is terminating the agreement, according to The Associated Press.

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher sits on the bench during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills in Baltimore on Oct. 24, 2010.A conservatorship in Tennessee is often used when there is a medical condition or disability, per the AP. Gomes said she has never seen a"I cannot believe it got done," she said.

While Gomes is ending the conservatorship agreement, the judge is not dismissing the case. "The Blind Side," alleged in a petition filed in a Tennessee court that he was never legally adopted by the family, but rather tricked into a conservatorship that solely benefited the Tuohy family. headtopics.com

