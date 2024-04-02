Tennessee Judge Resigns After Charges of Coercion and Harassment

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has accepted the resignation of Memphis judge Melissa Boyd, who was charged with coercion of a witness and harassment. Boyd violated her bond agreement by testing positive for cocaine and was subsequently jailed.
She sent a letter to the state Administrative Office of the Courts, resigning immediately. A hearing about her removal from the bench had been scheduled for Thursday.
