Tennessee Judge Resigns After Charges of Coercion and Harassment

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has accepted the resignation of Memphis judge Melissa Boyd, who was charged with coercion of a witness and harassment. Boyd violated her bond agreement by testing positive for cocaine and was subsequently jailed.

She sent a letter to the state Administrative Office of the Courts, resigning immediately. A hearing about her removal from the bench had been scheduled for Thursday.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Department of Physiology - Memphis, Tennessee job with The University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC)Research 100% - Plans and directs experiments. - Identifies original research projects, experiments, and research directions. - Collects, evaluates, and interprets research data to accomplish research objectives - Independently prepares abstracts, research reports, and manuscripts for publication.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

Psychiatry - Memphis, Tennessee job with The University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC)The postdoc scholar will participate in several research projects currently funded by Dr. Alicia Barnes. This individual will also have the responsibility of carrying out independent research related to these projects. Qualifications MD, DO, PhD, or equivalent degree. Public Health or outcomes Research experience.

Source: NatureMedicine - 🏆 451. / 53 Read more »

Ophthalmology - Memphis, Tennessee job with The University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC)The postdoc scholar will participate in several research projects pertinent to retinal diseases currently funded by the Dr. Gangaraju lab. This individual will also have the responsibility of carrying out independent research related to these projects.

Source: NatureMedicine - 🏆 451. / 53 Read more »

PHAST Alzheimer - Memphis, Tennessee job with The University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC)We will use multidisciplinary approaches including cell culture and both acute (AAV-injected) and chronic mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease Candidate will be responsible for performing all the experiments proposed for this project, including mouse learning memory behaviors, Western blot analysis and qRT-PCR, quantitative histology and RNAseq...

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

Tennessee Governor Accepts Resignation of Judge Charged with Coercion and HarassmentTennessee Governor Bill Lee has accepted the resignation of a Memphis judge who was charged with coercion of a witness and harassment. The judge violated her bond agreement by testing positive for cocaine.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Fulton County prosecutor Nathan Wade resigns following judge's decision on Trump election caseNathan Wade, the lead prosecutor in the Fulton County election interference case against Former President Trump and his co-defendants, has resigned following a ruling by the judge overseeing the case.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »