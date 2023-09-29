Tennessee judge ends Michael Oher's conservatorship with 'Blind Side' family

A Tennessee judge said Friday she is ending the conservatorship agreement between former NFL player Michael Oher and Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, per the Associated Press. The agreement, which was reached in 2004, was terminated by Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes that allowed the Tuohys to take over Oher's finances after the couple took him in when he was in high school.

Oher was 18 and living with the Tuohys when he signed the agreement as he was being recruited to play college football. The story of Oher and the Tuohys was the subject of the 2009 movie"The Blind Side" starring Sandra Bullock, who earned an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Gomes did not dismiss the case as a dispute over finances will continue. She added she had never seen such an agreement reached with someone who was not disabled.Oher, 37,the conservatorship in August after asking a court to stop the Tuohys from using his name and likeness to enrich themselves. It was alleged that the family used the conservatorship to make a deal that allowed them royalties on the film that grossed over $300 million — royalties that earned them millions of dollars. The former NFL offensive lineman claims he did not see any of that money. headtopics.com

